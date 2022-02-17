Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 69,773 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chewy were worth $49,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 204.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,478.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $116.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $912,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

