Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $48,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,022 shares of company stock valued at $27,521,537 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $487.57 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

