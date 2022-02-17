Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

