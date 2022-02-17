Royal Bank of Canada Has $47.52 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $47,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of MAR opened at $183.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

