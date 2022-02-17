Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 692,723 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 121.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,141 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 692,723 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $46,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,063 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

