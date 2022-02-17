Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Short Interest Update

Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCLU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,389,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at $5,208,000.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition V stock remained flat at $$10.13 during trading on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition V has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

