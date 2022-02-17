Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.10. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.