Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $25.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,271 shares of company stock worth $7,740,611.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

