Robert W. Baird Cuts American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $70.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

AMWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $55.45 on Thursday. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Woodmark by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

