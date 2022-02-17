Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.390-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.49. 965,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. Robert Half International has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Several research firms have commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.17.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

