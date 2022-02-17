RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$27.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIOCF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

