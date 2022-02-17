Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 11%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s share price rose 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 2,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 40,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. Research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

