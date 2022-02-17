Richard Todd Bradley Sells 9,000 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.