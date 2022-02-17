Richard Akers Purchases 20,000 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($167,523.68).
Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 610.60 ($8.26) on Thursday. Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 540 ($7.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.06). The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 654.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 661.27.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.07%.
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
