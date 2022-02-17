Richard Akers Purchases 20,000 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($167,523.68).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 610.60 ($8.26) on Thursday. Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 540 ($7.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.06). The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 654.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 661.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

RDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.77) to GBX 890 ($12.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.26) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.37) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.18) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 877.63 ($11.88).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

