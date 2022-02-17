Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $3.91. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 9,654 shares.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 244,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

