Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.59. 49,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The company has a market cap of $533.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 64,433 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 81.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

