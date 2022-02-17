Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,898. The stock has a market cap of $389.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 359,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 300,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

