Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1,434.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

