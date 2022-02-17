Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. reduced its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,482 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 313.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,098,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 296.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 1,712,653 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $17,676,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 40.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 405,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REVH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

