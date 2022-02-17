ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 310,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 981,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,905 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.