Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $5.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.97. Resonant has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $163,058. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 2,871.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

