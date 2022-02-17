Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Purchases $68,402.88 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Ryan P. Taylor purchased 9,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $68,402.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RSVR opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Reservoir Media Inc has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.