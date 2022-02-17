Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marriott International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

MAR stock opened at $183.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

