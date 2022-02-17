RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RCAR opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. RenovaCare has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98.
About RenovaCare
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovaCare (RCAR)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.