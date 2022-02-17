RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RCAR opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. RenovaCare has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

