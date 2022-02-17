RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Shares of RCG stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. RENN Fund has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.28.
In other RENN Fund news, CEO Murray Stahl purchased 73,242 shares of RENN Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $145,019.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 101,496 shares of company stock valued at $215,014 over the last three months.
About RENN Fund
RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.
