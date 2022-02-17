Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,500 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,637,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 108,998 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 266,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTE. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

