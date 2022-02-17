Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 48.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $124.03 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.