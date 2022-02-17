Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

