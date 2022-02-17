Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

