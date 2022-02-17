Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 76,500 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 396.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

