Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 670.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 705.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock worth $2,532,602. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

