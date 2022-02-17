Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of RF opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

