Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.96) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.84) to GBX 7,800 ($105.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.05. 306,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,337. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

