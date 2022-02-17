Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $77.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $50.00.

1/10/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 result suffered from higher litigation expense. Increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Snap remains an overhang. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general.”

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

Get Twitter Inc alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.