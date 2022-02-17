Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Datadog (DDOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $236.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $200.00.

1/18/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00.

1/12/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $7.99 on Thursday, hitting $165.93. The stock had a trading volume of 172,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,950. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 890,817 shares of company stock valued at $145,002,932 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,100,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

