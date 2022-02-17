Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Britvic (BVIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Britvic (LON: BVIC):

2/8/2022 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($14.21) to GBX 1,080 ($14.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Britvic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.99) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Britvic had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 890 ($12.04) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($14.34) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Britvic had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 940 ($12.72) to GBX 945 ($12.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($14.21) price target on the stock.

BVIC stock opened at GBX 881.50 ($11.93) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 915.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 925.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.84. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 791.50 ($10.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.78).

Get Britvic plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.17), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($341,230.72). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,650.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.