Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

Shares of RDI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,510. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

