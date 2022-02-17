Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fortis by 13.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fortis in the second quarter worth $4,976,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 81.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 127,497 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 64.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

