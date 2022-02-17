Raymond James Trims Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Target Price to C$3.75

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.85.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$1.96 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.11 million and a PE ratio of -10.26.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.