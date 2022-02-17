Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for NanoXplore (TSE:GRA)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE GRA opened at C$4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$704.58 million and a P/E ratio of -44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.63. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.03.

