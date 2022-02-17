Randall D. Rogers Buys 1,010 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $24,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.