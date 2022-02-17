Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RADI shares. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.