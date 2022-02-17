RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $541.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 634,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,658,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

