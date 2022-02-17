QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,239. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 47.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

