Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $90,228.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 16,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

