Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Position Boosted by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBT opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

