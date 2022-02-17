QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

