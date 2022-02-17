Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $482 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.28 million.Qualys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Qualys by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.