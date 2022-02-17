QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 16,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,459. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

