Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for United Fire Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Fire Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

UFCS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $736.63 million, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,182,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $2,348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

